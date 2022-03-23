Low-Sugar Prebiotic Soda Line

Health-Ade has launched a modernized version of its prebiotic soda line, Health-Ade Pop, formerly known as Health-Ade Booch Pop. The better-for-you soda features fresh packaging and new flavors and formulations for a total of six options: Pomegranate Berry, Lemon Lime, Ginger Fizz, Strawberry Vanilla, Apple Snap and Juicy Grape. Health-Ade Pop is available nationwide and has a suggested retail price of $2.99.

The soda rounds out Health-Ade’s offerings, giving consumers an on-the-go beverage that supports gut health with a low-sugar, all-natural prebiotic formulation. Health-Ade Pop has a vibrant taste and bubbly fizzle, which is flavored with organic ingredients and cold pressed juice.

Health-Ade

www.health-ade.com