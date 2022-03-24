bp Brings AI Tech to Bay Area ampm Stores

bp announced it is redefining the convenience store experience by introducing Mashgin’s artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system. Mashgin’s checkout system is the world’s fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

The technology advances bp’s journey of implementing new types of automated checkout at its stores. bp envisions a convenience store of the future with a variety of checkout options to give customers a choice in how they shop. This is the most recent step as bp aims to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility business by 2030 from around $5 billion in 2019.

“bp remains focused on introducing new, tech-driven options for our customers to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience,” said Humberto Marroquin, vice president of mobility and convenience Americas, West Coast for bp. “By working with Mashgin, we can evolve our stores for a better customer experience.”

bp will pilot and test out Mashgin’s innovative self-checkout technology at four ampm stores in 2022 before exploring options to roll it out wider. The technology will go live at the following four stores in Northern California between April and June 2022:

2051 Walters Road, Fairfield, CA 94533

10421 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

3121 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566

1 Rollins Road, Millbrae, CA 94030

“We are thrilled to work with bp and ampm, a major leader amongst convenience stores, to further improve the in-store experience for their valued customers,” said Jack Hogan, vice president of strategic partnerships, Mashgin. “The collaboration also hits close to home as ampm will be our first convenience store chain to deploy near Mashgin headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.”

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp invests more than $130 billion in the economy and supports about 230,000 jobs. bp’s U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including bp, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons.