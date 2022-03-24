Cubby’s Acquires Traditional Godfather’s Pizza Location

Omaha, Neb.-based convenience chain Cubby’s announced that it has finalized the acquisition of a traditional Godfather’s Pizza location in Omaha.

After 48 years of creating and making pizzas, Godfather’s Pizza’s fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 595 franchise locations in more than 40 states ranging from traditional dine-in restaurants to express outlets — airports, convenience stores and college campuses — and 905 Godfather’s Pizza TO GO locations.

“We are a family-owned company that truly values bringing quality food to the communities that we serve,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “Godfather’s Pizza is the best pizza in the United States and it is based right here in Omaha. This traditional restaurant fits right into our portfolio along with our 22 Godfather’s Pizza Express locations and our newest Godfather’s Pizza To Go location, also in Omaha.”

Cubby’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Wilson stressed that Cubby’s isn’t simply a convenience store or grocery store company. “We are a food service company,” said Wilson. “We are working hard to become a restaurant that just so happens to sell fuel. We are already one of the top Godfather’s Pizza franchisees in the United States, so why not include a traditional version of what we already do. We look forward to continuing to grow with the brands we work with, as we continue to grow our business and diversify our portfolio.”

Cubby’s owns and operates 37 convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.