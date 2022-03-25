H&S Energy Acquires California Retail Management Locations

H&S Energy has expanded into the state of Nevada and continues its growth throughout California.

The recent acquisition of California Retail Management’s 26-station portfolio has expanded H&S Energy’s network in Northern California, where it has had a significant presence since 2015. This deal also provided H&S Energy the opportunity to go into new territories, a goal for some time with respect to the company’s expansion plans. The newly acquired locations have also expanded H&S’s convenience store network chain with the addition of 12 Extra Mile c-stores and several food marts which will be rebranded to H&S Energy’s proprietary c-store brand “pm Power Market.”

This acquisition of the California Retail Management portfolio has also expanded H&S Energy’s fuel partnership relationships as the deal included six Phillips 66 Company “76” fuel branded locations, which will be operated by H&S’s affiliate, Hassan & Sons.

“As a longtime friend of the principals involved in California Retail Management, we are pleased and honored that we were given the opportunity to bring their locations into the H&S Energy family network,” said Sal Hassan, president and CEO of H&S Energy.

Hassan went on to say that these newly acquired locations not only broaden H&S Energy’s reach, but also strengthen its foothold in the Northern California market, as synergies will be created to allow for better efficiencies in operational and marketing goals.

In less than a decade, H&S Energy has grown exponentially and is not showing any signs of stopping. In an interview about a year and a half ago, Hassan mentioned his goal is to double the company’s network size within the next five years. With this latest acquisition, H&S Energy is well on its way to meeting that goal.

H&S was founded in 1996 under the leadership and direction of Sal Hassan, who was later joined by his brother Victor Hassan. The company has built and acquired a great number of stations with various fuel and c-store partnerships. The company also operates a network of drive-through car washes, full service detail centers and automotive service repair sites.