Limited-Time Co-Branded Beer Displays

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced the return of its fan-favorite contest series with DraftKings. DraftKings named Yuengling the exclusive sponsor of the “Yuengling Bracket Battle” which runs through April 4. Fans can take part in the college basketball action up to eight times throughout the series with an exclusive, free-to-enter “Yuengling Bracket Pick’em” contest series for a shot to win up to $40,000 in prizes.

As part of the collaboration, Yuengling is rolling out a unique, co-branded look with DraftKings-branded point-of-sale items across Yuengling’s 23-state footprint. The limited-time branding is on beer displays of Yuengling’s Traditional Lager packs, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and Black & Tan.

