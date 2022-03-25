Marathon’s Martinez Refinery Donation Will Aid High School STEM Students

The $10,000 grant will help the Step Into Technology vocational program of the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Marathon Petroleum made a grant via its Martinez, Calif., refinery to help local Alameda County high school students get an up-close look at how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines translate into real-world applications.

The Martinez Renewable Fuels team awarded a $10,000 grant to the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum in support of the museum’s Step into Technology STEM High School vocational program. The program teaches local high school students about the various scientific applications of the different technologies that exist on a WWII-era aircraft carrier.

“The goal of this program is not only to highlight the science and history behind this storied ship, but also to give these students a real-life and hands-on experience of what it was like to operate one,” said Director of Institutional Advancement Charlotte Rodeen-Dickert of the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Marathon’s donation will help fund the one-of-a-kind program for up to 1,000 students in Alameda County where the USS Hornet is docked.

“Marathon is proud of our longstanding partnership with the USS Hornet,” said Nichol Carranza, advanced community investments representative at Marathon Petroleum. “We share the museum’s goal of providing students in Alameda County and beyond with educational opportunities they may not otherwise have access to and to ready them for a possible career in the STEM field.”

Since 2018, Marathon Petroleum has given $80,000 to the museum for educational programs, including virtual field trips for students during the pandemic.