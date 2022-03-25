Pre-Made Seasoning Blend For Foodservice Operators

McCormick For Chefs launched the new McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. This pre-made blend of McCormick herbs and spices makes it simple to prepare guacamole and can bring on-trend, fresh flavor to other breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items too. The pre-made blend enables operators to save on time and labor in the back of house.

The seasoning adds a punch of flavor with onion, sea salt, red bell pepper, paprika, garlic and chives. It comes with six 21.5-ounce plastic shakers per case. Under the McCormick For Chefs’ portfolio, McCormick Culinary is specifically made for foodservice operators and chefs.

McCormick & Co.

www.mccormickcorporation.com