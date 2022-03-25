Tulsa United Way Recognizes QuikTrip Fundraising

The c-store chain was the only business to top $2 million in employee donations and earns the Groundbreaker Award and Leadership Award.

Convenience chain QuikTrip (QT) was presented with the Groundbreaker Award for conducting the only employee campaign over $2 million by the Tulsa Area United Way. This is the sixth time QuikTrip has reached that mark.

Manager and Loaned Executive Jordan Goree, of QuikTrip store #55, along with Environmental and Engineering Manager Damon Wright accepted the award on behalf of QT. QuikTrip also received the Williams Summit Leadership Award at the Live United Awards and Luncheon, held on March 8, in Tulsa, Okla.

Goree was Tulsa’s loaned executive for about half of 2021. He worked with the United Way throughout the campaign and helped bring insight about QuikTrip’s involvement to employees all over Tulsa. He was able to attend several employee meetings and explain the impact that donations have and the importance of supporting the communities in which employees serve.

“I was thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to represent QuikTrip in accepting this award from the Tulsa Area United Way,” Goree said. “It was an eye-opening experience to see how QuikTrip operates with the United Way and on the community service side of things. It was definitely something that I was happy to be a part of.”

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with more than 900 stores and 24,000 employees in 15 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.