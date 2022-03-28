Maverik Donation, Register Round Up to Aid Ukraine

C-store chain’s contribution of $50,000 and proceeds of customers who ‘Round Up’ their change will benefit Ukraine relief efforts of the Red Cross.

Salt Lake City-based convenience chain Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop will help people affected by the Ukraine crisis through two initiatives with the global Red Cross network. The first is a $50,000 contribution by Maverik to the Red Cross followed by Maverik’s “Round Up Your Change” register donation program now through April 28, which invites customers and team members to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help provide humanitarian relief.

“We’re terribly saddened by the events in Ukraine,” said Maverik President and Chief Adventure Guide Chuck Maggelet. “Our hearts and minds are with everyone impacted by this conflict. Our customers and team members have expressed they also want to help and we’re grateful to be able to activate this donation program allowing everyone to respond.”

One hundred percent of Maverik’s initial donation and the funds raised from the “Round Up” program will go toward the global Red Cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. The Red Cross is currently on the ground distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.

People can visit their local Maverik to “Round Up.” Cash or credit donations up to 99 cents per transaction will be accepted at Maverik stores across 12 states. Starting Tuesday, March 29, anyone interested in donating $10 or more can do so by visiting https://maverik.com/redcross.

“Thanks to Maverik’s generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like Maverik as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.”

For more information on the global Red Cross response in Ukraine, visit the organization’s website.

Maverik fuels adventures in more than 380+ locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.