MYLE Vape Addresses Disposable Vape Product Waste

MYLE Vape addressed the growing concern over disposable vape product waste and is implementing the four R’s into its corporate mandate by 2024: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink — the goal of taking a step towards consumer education regarding waste reduction in the vape industry.

MYLE is committed to responsible stewardship when it comes to vape device waste management, and to this end is committed to reducing its waste footprint by 75% by the end of 2024.

MYLE is leaning forward into the vape waste issue by embracing the Extended Producer Responsibility model. Under such a model, a deposit for each pod or device is charged to consumers at time of purchase which is then credited back when that pod or device is returned upon the end of its usable life.

This model has been adopted by many well know consumer goods brands who sell recyclable bottles or containers.

The issue in waste disposal is not necessarily the vape pen; it lies in the lithium-ion battery. Proper disposal of an e-cigarette requires removing the filler material, rinsing it under running water until all nicotine residues are removed, and then wrapping it in a scrap of biodegradable material. The cartridge itself should be similarly rinsed and then sealed with its original plug. Only then can it all be discarded as any other plastic waste. The lithium-ion battery must be disposed of at a hazardous waste disposal facility, which in some cases is hard or inconvenient to find in smaller rural communities.

“MYLE is a global brand that is committed to protecting the environment through recycling programs that allow for easy and safe disposal of all parts and components of our devices. Sustainability and waste reduction is now a focal point for the MYLE brand,” said Ariel Gorelik, co-founder and CEO.

MYLE Vape, a global vape company launched in 2017, was created to provide a secure and desirable alternative to combustible cigarettes that is pleasurable for the consumer in terms of ease of use, customization and durability. MYLE Vape manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally.