Dunkin’ Adds Salted Caramel to Cold Foam Offerings

Dunkin’ has added Salted Caramel Cold Foam to its menu, joining its classic Sweet Cold Foam for a limited time, giving Dunkin’ customers a sweet-and-salty way to top their premium cold brew.

Either way, customers will be adding a velvety smooth, creamy foam topping, layered on top of Dunkin’s slow-steeped Cold Brew for a bit of bold and creamy with every sip. And there’s no stirring required – each Cold Brew Cold Foam drink is served with a sip lid that allows for the cold foam to gradually blend into the cold brew as you drink it, creating the perfect sipping experience.

So how do these two taste experiences compare? With both, you’re getting a silky, creamy topping for your Cold Brew that will take it to new heights. Then, depending on your mood, you’ll also be adding a singular sensation by choosing a Cold Foam topping:

Our popular Sweet Cold Foam is velvety smooth and has a sweet, vanilla-forward flavor profile. One sip, paired with rich, full-bodied Cold Brew that has been cold-water slow-steeped for 12 hours, and you’ll know why it’s a Dunkin’ menu staple.

New Salted Caramel Cold Foam is smooth, creamy, and velvety in texture, with caramel flavor notes and hints of salt that create an indulgent salted caramel profile. The perfect sweet & salty complement to bold, ultra-smooth cold brew.

Sweet Cold Foam is a classic for a reason – it’s the original, ultimate complement to Dunkin’s slow-steeped, ultra-smooth Cold Brew. Salted Caramel Cold Foam adds another dimension and gives a new take on the Cold Foam + Cold Brew combo.