C-stores, Travel Plazas to Play Large Role in Sbarro Expansion

ARKO’s GPM Investments will add 50 of the pizza chain’s 100 planned openings this year, with EG America and TravelCenters among other convenience channel outlets.

Sbarro, a global leader in the impulse pizza category, will expand its partnerships with convenience store chains as part of its plan to open more than 100 new company and franchise locations in 2022.

Sbarro has established key franchise relationships with ARKO Corp’s GPM Investments, EuroGarages, EG America and TravelCenters of America, which are fueling the growth and development of the brand in the United States and United Kingdom.

These strategic partnerships have allowed Sbarro to expand its existing footprint – which has been primarily in malls, airports and travel plazas – into new venue categories that make their Original XL New York Slice Pizza and Strombolis more accessible to customers.

“Sbarro is not new to convenience— we’ve been serving handmade XL NY slices to customers on-the-go since 1956,” said Sbarro CEO David Karam. “Our experience, economical business model and position as the global QSR leader in the impulse pizza category make convenience stores and travel centers natural fits for us. We’re excited to partner with such strong organizations in this space.”

Recently, ARKO Corp’s GPM Investments announced a commitment to expand their partnership by opening 50 new Sbarro locations in 2022 that will be under several of their community brands. GPM currently has three stores open with Sbarro in Indiana under their Village Pantry Brand.

EuroGarages and EG America are also expanding their existing Sbarro footprint and plan to open dozens of restaurants within their various convenience store brands, such as Turkey Hill and KwikShop, in the United States and United Kingdom before year-end.