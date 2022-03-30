Rutter’s Set for Annual ‘Vote With Your Dollars’ Program

Rutter’s Children’s Charities is delighted to continue its annual Vote With Your Dollars charitable program in 2022. The voting begins April 1st and runs through Oct. 31st. This year, 16 local charities will be participating in the competition.

A total of $75,000 will be given out in 2022, with the top two places receiving their requested funding, up to $25,000. The remainder will be split between the third and fourth place charities. The winners will be announced in November.

“Supporting the local communities that Rutter’s serves is an important part of our charitable mission,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We’re very excited to continue our Vote With Your Dollars Program in 2022, giving Rutter’s shoppers the opportunity to choose a charity they believe is deserving. This allows us to give to organizations that matter most to Rutter’s customers.”

The Vote With Your Dollars program allows Rutter’s VIP loyalty members to choose the local charity they will support with their purchases, at any Rutter’s location. During the campaign, every dollar spent at the pump or inside the store counts as a vote for the charity they have selected. They are able to select their charity of choice online or through Rutter’s mobile app. Since its inception in 2015, Vote with Your Dollars winners have received over $350,000 to support their programs.

The 16 participating charities are: Adams County SPCA, Brown’s Helpn Handz LLC, Keystone Girls Softball League, Leg Up Farm, Make-a-Wish Greater PA & WV, New Hope Ministries INC, Reins and Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pa, Service Paws of Central Pa, Susan P. Byrnes Health Education Center Inc., The Potter’s House of Ruth, White Rose Leadership Institute Dba Give Local York, Wildlife For Everyone, YMCA of Centre County-Anti Hunger Program, York Habitat for Humanity, YWCA of York.

For local charities, it’s not too early to prepare to be a charity of choice next year. Applications for the 2023 Vote With Your Dollars Program are currently being accepted. To apply, interested charities can complete the online application form with the appropriate documentation. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2023.

The Rutter’s Charitable Committee will select the participating organizations from the total group of applicants. The organizations selected will have from April 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2023, to collect the most votes to win funding.