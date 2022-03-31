Foxtrot Opens Four New Stores in 2022 in DMV Region

Foxtrot announced it will continue to expand its footprint within the DMV region, opening four new locations before the end of 2022. These plans include the company’s first storefront in Maryland, which will open at shopping and dining destination Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) later this year. This expansion news comes as the brand marks one year in the Washington, D.C. market, having opened its first store in Georgetown in March 2021.

This summer, Foxtrot will open its fourth Washington, D.C. location on 14th Street in Logan Circle (1341 14th St. NW) in the former Barrel House Liquors storefront, integrating the historic barrel entry into the store’s facade. The 14th Street opening will be followed by a smaller grab-and-go driven store in Farragut Square (888 17th St. NW) that will cater to Washington’s downtown workers returning to office this year. Following its Virginia debut in Alexandria earlier this month, Foxtrot will open its second Northern Virginia location in Rosslyn at The Highlands (1771 Pierce St.), slated to open in early fall. The market expansion is projected to create 100 total new jobs for the region, adding to the nearly 100 jobs, and counting, that the company has added in the DMV market since its debut.

There are currently four Foxtrot locations throughout the region, including: Georgetown, Mount Vernon Triangle and Dupont Circle in Washington and Old Town Alexandria in Northern Virginia. The forthcoming DMV-area Foxtrot locations will double the brand’s retail footprint in the region, bringing the total store count to eight. With select new store fronts, Foxtrot will also expand its delivery range, bringing its swift 30-minute delivery to even more customers across the region.

With each store, Foxtrot creates dynamic, community-driven spaces unique to the neighborhood. Whether it’s a renovation of an older building or a new build, the spaces are designed to blend into the neighborhood and have a sense of place. Foxtrot’s new DMV-area stores will continue this model, with each site uniquely designed while still supporting the brand’s day-to-night atmosphere and incorporating signature design elements like concrete floors, hospitality lighting, wood paneling, warm color palettes and local artwork.

Foxtrot not only takes a localized approach to design, but also merchandising. Since arriving in the DMV market, Foxtrot has worked with a variety of talented local vendor partners, including Dolcezza’s Gelato, Saya Slatena, Sweet Dames, Vigilante Coffee and more. Foxtrot currently carries over 175 local products from over 50 local makers and will continue to add new brands to its shelves. Even beyond placement on store shelves, Foxtrot supports local makers and fosters diversity through its Up & Comers awards — an annual program designed to catalyze the growth and success of small businesses. Back in its second year, Up & Comers is currently accepting submissions from emerging brands until April 4, and local makers and emerging brands are encouraged to apply.

Earlier this year, Foxtrot announced that the company closed $100 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $160 million. This investment will enable the company to reach its goal of opening 50 new stores over the next two years. Currently, Foxtrot operates in Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and Virginia and will make its debut in Austin, Texas this year. In 2023 and beyond, the company will continue expansion in its current regions and new markets, with eyes on New York, Miami and Nashville, Tenn.

Foxtrot is an all-day café, corner store and delivery market that marries a culinary experience with neighborhood retail. There are currently 18 Foxtrot locations.