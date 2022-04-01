Growth Energy Supports E15, RVOs Letter to Biden Administration

The bipartisan letter, signed by 29 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, urges the prioritization of homegrown and renewable biofuels.

Calling on President Biden to prioritize homegrown and renewable biofuels in order to increase U.S. energy independence and lower prices at the pump, 29 members of the U.S. House of Representatives — led by Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) — sent a letter to him. Specifically, the members are urging President Biden to both immediately reinstate the year-round availability of E15 through an emergency waiver and reverse the lowering of the 2020 and 2021 Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs).

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released the following statement applauding the letter:

“The message on both sides of the aisle remains loud and clear: to immediately offer relief at the pump and move toward a more secure energy sector, the Biden Administration must increase access to homegrown, low-carbon biofuels,” said Skor. “As gas prices hit their peak, higher blends of biofuels like E15 were selling for more than 50 cents cheaper per gallon at the pump in some areas of the country. Increasing access to lower-cost biofuels, through year-round E15 and robust RVOs, would offer these savings to more drivers and reduce our country’s dependence on foreign oil.”

In early March, Growth Energy, along with other farm and biofuel organizations, wrote to President Biden urging his administration to use existing authority to allow for the year-round sale of E15. Growth Energy has also supported the Home Front Energy Independence Act, legislation that would immediately allow the year-round sale of E15, and recently launched an ad campaign in Washington, D.C. urging President Biden’s EPA turn to biofuels to lower gas prices.

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations.