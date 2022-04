Haribo released one of its newest Easter novelties, the Goldbears Easter Filled Tube, among other new and classic innovations. The Haribo Goldbears Easter Filled Tube is packed with the classic Haribo Goldbears. With a fun bunny ears topper and Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple and Raspberry flavors inside, it’s a great addition to an Easter basket. The Haribo Goldbears Easter Filled Tube is 2.53-ounces and has a suggested retail price of $2.

