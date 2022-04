Modelo released a 12-ounce 12-pack of the Limón y Sal Chelada variety with the rising popularity of Cheladas. The new size makes it easier to share the flavor. This is the first multi-pack offering from the Modelo Chelada family. The pack is available nationwide and, in addition to 12-packs with 12-ounce cans, the beverage is also sold in 24-ounce single-serve cans. It is 120 calories per 12-ounce can and is 3.5% ABV.

Modelo

