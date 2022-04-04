Rutter’s Ups Fuel Offering with Premium Diesel

Rutter’s announced today that it has added a premium diesel offering to its fuel lineuo. The high-quality fuel allows diesel engines to run cleaner and perform at higher level for peak performance.

Rutter’s Premium Diesel provides better fuel economy, restores power, increases lubricity, and minimizes filter blocking for less carbon buildup. The enhanced product is available at Rutter’s location selling Auto Diesel and High-Speed Truck Diesel throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.

This top-of-the-line product joins Rutter’s already elevated offerings of Supreme 93 and Top Tier Certified gasoline products, including Regular, Plus, Supreme, Unleaded 15, and Ethanol-Free.

“We are always looking to separate ourselves from the competition through our products and service, so we studied how we could add additional benefits for our gasoline customers,” said Chris Hartman, director of fuels, forecourt and advertising at Rutter’s. “Based on our research, customers are seeking several different results from gasoline, such as reclaimed power, performance and fuel economy, resulting in cleaner emissions. With premium diesel, we’re able to offer customers the benefits they desire and give them a reason to say: Rutter’s, Why Go Anywhere Else?”

As a leader in foodservice innovation and customer service, Rutter’s always strives to find new ways to improve the customer experience at every area of the store. With their enhanced fuel offering, Rutter’s believes they will continue to have customer say their stores are a notch above the competition, inside and out. The company operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.