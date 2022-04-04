Why Wait? Converting to E15 is easy.

Converting your sites to E15 is an easy switch, and we at Growth Energy are here to help guide you through the process. Our team of experts lead the industry when it comes to information and guidance on E15 compatibility with existing equipment.

For most equipment, you don’t need to replace your tanks, you don’t need to replace your dispensers, you don’t even need to dig up concrete.

There is a lot of misinformation regarding compatibility in the marketplace and correcting this is a critical part of expanding E15’s footprint. Growth Energy’s Market Development team stands ready to assist retailers in navigating the process.

Check out our Retailer Hub for information on compatibility guidelines, or reach out to a Growth Energy representative:

Northeast Director of Sales Will Beck at [email protected]

Western Director of Sales David Durling at [email protected]

Sponsored content by Growth Energy