ACE Opens Registration for 35th Annual Conference

The American Coalition for Ethanol’s (ACE) 35th annual conference at the Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District in Omaha, Neb., which is taking place this summer starting Wednesday, August 10, through Friday, August 12, has been opened for registration. As the biofuels industry focuses on driving down carbon intensity scores, this year’s ACE conference theme, “intensity,” not only embodies this efficiency quest, but also how the industry is concentrating on new markets and growth opportunities.

“With each new year, the ethanol industry demonstrates its tenacity to evolve, and ACE proudly provides a forum for stakeholders to showcase this innovation while networking and learning from one another,” said Katie Muckenhirn, ACE vice president of public affairs. “We’re putting together an event agenda to reflect what industry leaders want and need to know, and we look forward to bringing these important conversations together under one roof in August.”

“ACE is taking proactive steps to increase the value of and demand for ethanol, and we will highlight these initiatives during our conference,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “We encourage ethanol producers and industry members to join us in Omaha this summer.”

The conference provides two days of general sessions, including updates from ACE leadership, and this year, event coverage will feature topics like new uses and markets for ethanol producers, the ethanol retail marketplace, farm-to-biofuel carbon market opportunities, and trade developments. The conference also offers breakout sessions with subjects covering the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice, as well as ways for ethanol plants to lower their carbon score and raise profitability. ACE welcomes technical expertise and insight from biofuel professionals, and speaker abstracts can be submitted through April 15.

For 35 years, the ACE conference has focused on the people of the ethanol industry and their priorities — an event where ethanol producers meet with retailers, policymakers, researchers and other industry members. More agenda details and event announcements will be forthcoming over the coming months.