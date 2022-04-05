April 2022 Issue: Navigating Staffing Challenges in Today’s Labor Market



The 13th annual CSD/Humetrics HR Benchmarking Survey examines how c-store retailers are responding to the labor management landscape in 2022.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply challenges and labor shortages, c-store retailers are evaluating labor management practices in 2022 as they look to better attract, train and retain quality workers in today’s increasingly competitive landscape.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics, for the 14th consecutive year, have collaborated on the annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, which polled c-store retailers between Jan. 4, 2022 and March 1, 2022, about HR practices, labor challenges, employee incentives and outlook.

The results that follow comprise the survey respondents’ recent experiences and expectations and provide industry-wide insight as well as a number of useful benchmarks.