OnCue Offers Fundraiser Cup With Folds of Honor

OnCue and Folds of Honor announced they are working together again to offer a limited-edition fundraiser cup, and OnCue will donate 50 cents for each cup purchased through June 30.

Proceeds will go to Folds of Honor — a non-profit that provides academic scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members. Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 35,000 scholarships in all 50 states, including nearly 7,000 in 2021-22 alone.

“Folds of Honor aligns with our community mission to support children through education, and with both organizations having Oklahoma roots, it just made sense,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “It’s a privilege to work with Folds of Honor again and give thanks to our veterans and their families for their sacrifices.”

The two groups previously partnered in 2019 and raised $10,000 in scholarship money through the sales of the cups.

“We are grateful to OnCue for its commitment and support to the military families that we serve,” said Brandon Baker, the regional impact officer in Oklahoma for Folds of Honor. “Helping to provide an education to the spouses and children of America’s heroes truly changes lives. OnCue understands that, and we’re excited to be working with them on this important mission.”

The cups are available for purchase for $1.99 at OnCue stores.

Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store market. Founded in 1966, it has expanded to more than 75 locations today and employs over 1,400.