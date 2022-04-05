Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Hard Rock International (HRI) announced a second partnership with Stewart’s Enterprises, this one to launch Hard Rock RTDs, which join their sister Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. The Hard Rock RTDs comprise Margarita, Mojito and Moscow Mule, iconic cocktails which are inspired by those made at Hard Rock International properties worldwide. At 8% ABV in 12-ounce cans, the RTDs will be sold in single-flavor four-packs with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $12.99 and in mixed six-packs, containing two of each flavor with a SRP of $19.99. Distribution agreements are signed in multiple states.

