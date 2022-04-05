Renewable Energy, LED Upgrades Abound

LEDs, high-efficiency HVAC units and solar consideration are strides c-stores are taking for energy efficiency.

Renewable energy plans and the continued turn toward LED lights marks an ongoing shift for retailers toward a higher focus on lighting and energy efficiency goals.

Jackson, Ky.-based Go Time, which operates seven stores in Kentucky, has built six new stores since 2016, all of which incorporate LED lights. Go Time is currently building its eighth store in Corbin, Ky.

“We want the highest efficiency lights we can buy,” said Scott King, owner of Go Time.

Go Time’s new builds use narrow, long LED lights in the interior suspended ceilings. LED lights are also used in the exterior soffits and in the canopies. Additionally, pole lights with double or triple LED heads are used at Go Time.

The original store also uses LED bulbs in the interior, with “CFL (compact fluorescent lights)around the exterior soffit, and the old metal halide lights in the canopy,” King said.

Two advantages to the store’s energy efficiency initiatives are its financial savings and that, with LED lights, “you can replace the drivers, and the lights are not out, as in a bulb fixture.”

Go Time uses the highest Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio-rated HVAC units along with gas heat and gas appliances. It also provides a high R-value — which is the level of resistance to heat flow of an insulating material — by using spray insulation in all stores.

Commitment to Renewable Energy

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz, which operates over 640 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, has also taken the initiative to focus on energy-saving solutions.

As with Go Time, LED lighting has been implemented at Sheetz locations. Sheetz also uses high-efficiency HVAC units, alternative refrigerants and advanced Building Automation Systems at new and existing locations.

Recently, in an effort to power 70% of its Pennsylvania facilities with renewable energy, Sheetz entered into a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation, a supplier of power and energy services.

The company’s commitment to renewable energy supports Pennsylvania solar projects, which will provide a total of 55 megawatts of renewable energy. Of this, Sheetz will receive approximately 110 million kilowatt hours of energy per year.

Sheetz will avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emissions that are associated with its energy use annually.

Neon Marketplace, which currently operates four stores with 20 more under development and 150 opening within the next five years, also attests to the growing popularity of LED lights.

It is using LED technology in both the interior and exterior of its stores, including ceiling lighting, emergency lighting, canopy lighting and area lighting fixtures.

Additionally, Neon is working with TPG Construction to use products that have earned the Energy Star by complying with EPA Regulations.

Neon has realized over $3,000 in Energy Star rebates.