Strawberry Milkshake Cereal Flavor

Kellogg’s announced it is releasing new Frosted Flakes flavors including Strawberry Milkshake. With ripe, juicy strawberry flavor coupled with rich, creamy notes, new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake evokes the nostalgic taste of a strawberry milkshake and even turns the milk in the bowl a fun, vibrant pink. The new cereal flavor will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in May 2022. A 13.5-ounce box has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.49, and a 24-ounce box has a SRP of $6.29.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com