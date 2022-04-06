Circle K Adds Nine New Stores in Charlotte, N.C. Area

The first two new area stores are targeted for 2022 and will have Circle K brand fuel and a larger, new-to-market prototype design with up to 5,200 square feet.

Circle K established a new franchise development agreement with convenience store operator TA&S Enterprises, expanding its store footprint in the Charlotte, N.C. metropolitan area. It will bring nine new Circle K locations to the region over the next five years.

TA&S Enterprises is an independently owned convenience store operator founded in 1994 by Jeff Moflehi and partners, today operating 11 sites primarily under local/regional brands and selling fuel marketed by several refiners. Through the development agreement, TA&S has exclusive franchise rights for Mecklenburg County.

“Circle K is a globally recognized brand that is shaping the future of convenience with an array of innovative programs and offers that are enhancing the customer experience,” said Moflehi. “The Charlotte area is booming, the demand for convenience has never been higher, and I’m looking forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new neighborhoods across Mecklenburg County in the coming years.”

TA&S is scouting locations throughout the county, with plans to open its first two Circle K stores in 2022 and break ground on two others soon afterward. The new stores will feature Circle K brand fuel and a larger, new-to-market prototype design with up to 5,200 square feet.

In addition to a wide range of packaged snacks and cold beverages, age-restricted products, other convenience items, clean restrooms, and an ATM, Circle K offers Fresh Food, Fast with an array of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, wraps, sausages, pizza, salads, breakfast items, baked treats and other craveable quick bites. Other highlights include 100% sustainably sourced coffee ground freshly to order, the Polar Pop beverage fountain, Froster frozen beverages offering an array of different flavor options and much more.

Circle K has more than 7,000 U.S. locations, including more than 100 in the Charlotte metro area, with further plans for both company and franchise store development in the coming years.

“Jeff’s proven experience as a convenience operator, his entrepreneurial spirit and tremendous local knowledge of the fast-growing Charlotte area make him an ideal partner for Circle K as we expand our presence across the Carolinas in the coming years,” said Pat Fitzpatrick, vice president of Global Franchise for Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard. “We’re thrilled to have him join in our mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day.”

Fitzpatrick added that TA&S will be an early adopter of Circle K’s Full Franchise model, which includes both the powerful and globally recognized store brand as well as Circle K brand fuel. Through Full Franchise, operators can access the full range of products, services and programs, as well as the support they need, to market and grow the Circle K brand in the communities they serve.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.