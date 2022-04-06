Coconut Water and Fruit Juice Organic Seltzer Pack

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer introduced its Essential Collection, now available nationwide at participating local retailers. The Essential Collection is the first nationally distributed USDA certified organic seltzer made with a balance of flavorful real fruit juice and organic coconut water. It has only 90 calories and zero added sugar. Boasting bright colors and a bold, refreshing taste, the newest seltzer pack comes in four flavors:

Blueberry Watermelon: a combination of juicy flavors

Strawberry Guava: a classic fruit favorite mixed with unique floral sweetness

Berry Hibiscus: a slightly tart and refreshing berry taste

Kiwi Lime: a tangy yet sweet explosion of fruity flavor

Anheuser-Busch

www.anheuser-busch.com