Nerds-Flavored Ice Pop

Bomb Pop has teamed up with innovative candy brand Nerds to develop the flavor mash-up Bomb Pop Nerds. The sweet and tangy flavors of strawberry, watermelon and grape Nerds are all packed into one three-flavors-in-one ice pop.

Nerds is the latest partner to team up with the water ice brand. The candy brand joins a growing list of Bomb Pop collaborators including Crush Soda, Hawaiian Punch, Jolly Rancher and Warheads. Bomb Pop Nerds is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a box of 12 1.75-ounce Pops.

Wells Enterprises

www.wellsenterprisesinc.com

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com