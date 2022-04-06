Quality Mart Pilots Online Ordering, In-Store Pickup Platform for C-Stores

At Quality Marts in Winston-Salem, N.C., this month and other c-store chains in New England and the West Coast over the next few months, SWIPEBY introduced its holistic off-premises platform for curbside, pick-up and delivery. Its initiative is to start deploying its technology platform at convenience stores for ordering and in-store pickup as c-stores work to take back ownership of off-premise purchasing using the ordering platform that has been proven in the restaurant space.

This is the first time this type of retail technology has been deployed with larger convenience store chains, signaling opportunities for SWIPEBY in more retail sectors as demand grows for easier ordering and pickup for consumers.

“It is pretty clear that the trend toward greater demand for ordering-to-curbside pickup due to societal and convenience issues is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology,” said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY’s CEO and founder. “There are so many applications for it and we feel these pilots with large convenience store chains will say a lot to the market. We are excited about starting the Quality Mart pilot and creating an innovative solution for other c-stores.”

According to Turner, SWIPEBY has been developing its platform to work in the c-store environment where “convenience” is a key attribute. The SWIPEBY platform helps these small-to-medium-sized businesses competing with food-oriented drive-throughs by providing a geofenced virtual drive-through solution that will allow convenience stores to acquire customer delivery data to drive marketing efforts with existing and potential customers. It will also allow convenience stores like Quality Mart to open new revenue streams as society becomes more reliant on ordering online and using curbside pickup.

“We have always believed in providing our customers with the best possible products and the highest level of service each and every time,” said Sam Metzler, a senior vice president with Quality Oil Co., the parent company of Quality Mart. “That’s why we jumped at this opportunity with SWIPEBY not only to extend that philosophy, but to think of new ways to deliver on this promise. We are really excited about this opportunity with an industry innovator like SWIPEBY.”

Quality Mart will pilot the SWIPEBY platform at five stores.

In addition to propane, fuel oil, real estate and hospitality, Quality Oil owns gas stations and convenience stores under the brand names of Quality Mart, Quality Plus and Gogas. Quality Oil is headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. and has gas stations and convenience stores throughout the Southeast.