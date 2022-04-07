High’s and Carroll Independent Fuel Open Seven New Locations

High’s of Baltimore and Carroll Independent Fuel announced the acquisition of seven sites from GLES, Inc. & Primo Properties, LLC. Carroll Independent Fuel acquired three leaseholds allowing it to expand its footprint in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. High’s will open and operate four additional sites located in Bridgeville, Dagsboro, Dover and Selbyville, Del.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand Carroll Independent’s presence and to re-introduce High’s to Delaware where we can delight guests with our excellent reputation for service and customer satisfaction,” said Senior Vice President of High’s Brad Chivington. “We look forward to improving the offer and amenities our customers have come to expect when they stop at our new locations in Delaware.”

Carroll Motor Fuels is a fourth-generation family-owned business with its principal office located in Baltimore. Carroll Independent brands retail motor fuel stations under the Marathon, Sunoco, BP and CITGO flags, as well as its own Carroll Motor Fuel retail brand, and offers a complete inventory of commercial fuels.

The High’s brand was established in 1928 as an ice cream chain growing rapidly throughout the Mid–Atlantic. By the 1980s, there were more than 500 High’s locations, making High’s at that time the largest ice cream store chain in the world. The Phelps family acquired High’s in 2012 and currently operates 57 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.