NRS Partners with OnPoint

National Retail Solutions (NRS) and OnPoint partnered to allow OnPoint to promote the NRS point-of-sale (POS) system and payment processing service to prospective c-store clients who require a robust POS solution to utilize OnPoint’s scan data programs and full calendar of center-store promotions.

“NRS and OnPoint provide complementary, synergistic offerings to help independent retailers successfully compete against larger retail chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of NRS. “Our partnership positions both companies to expand our respective networks while providing independent retailers with powerful tools to enhance profitability and extend market reach.”

NRS’ POS network currently provides over 16,000 retailers with powerful tools and services enabling them to compete effectively with large retail chains. NRS’ payment processing solution, NRS PAY, is a rapidly growing credit card and electronic payment processing service utilized by over 8,000 retail stores.

OnPoint’s partnership with NRS is supported by WAM, a nationwide network of distributors in the c-store space and the owner of OnPoint. OnPoint provides scan data services exclusively to the independent and small chain c-stores served by the WAM network.

“A significant portion of the retailers throughout the WAM network are looking for an affordable and easy to use POS system that is compatible with OnPoint, so that they can take advantage of all the value-added services that we provide. Our partnership with NRS provides a best-in-class, turn-key solution for this,” said Win Schiller, president of OnPoint.

National Retail Solutions operates a POS terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.

OnPoint is a scan data service provider that was developed specifically to help independent and small chain convenience stores be more competitive and increase profitability. Its powerful scan data solution allows retailers to take advantage of the tobacco scan programs and center-store promotions from the best brands.