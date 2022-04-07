Parker’s Community Fund Accepting Applications for Grant Funding

Parker’s announced that the Parker’s Community Fund online application for funding for qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in coastal Georgia and South Carolina is currently available.

Parker’s has a deep, ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change. The Parker’s Community Fund will award grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations demonstrating positive, measurable impact in one or more of the following focus areas: Education, Healthcare, Hunger and Heroes. Qualifying charitable organizations must operate within the Parker’s Community Fund service area in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

To apply, organizations must complete an online application, identifying a community need and how their organization will successfully address that need. Applicants are required to provide details about budget and financial needs for funding that can be used to start a new program or project or to expand an existing program or project.

All requests for funding in the current grant cycle must be submitted by Saturday, June 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. Applicants will be notified of funding status by June 30, 2022.

Founded in 2020 with a generous donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s, the Parker’s Community Fund currently has $22.5 million in assets. The first Parker’s Community Fund grant was awarded to Union Mission in Savannah, Ga. to open the Parker House for Women, the first facility for unaccompanied homeless women in the region.

In recent years, Parker’s endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., and made a record $5 million donation to the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. In addition, the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable giving initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years. Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.