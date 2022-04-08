TA Launches Promotion for 50th Anniversary

The first 50 drivers to complete 50 fuel transactions will win 5,000 UltraONE points.

TravelCenters of America announced it is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching a promotion for UltraONE Loyalty members. The first 50 drivers to complete 50 fuel transactions will win 5,000 UltraONE points ($50 value). Drivers can sign up for the promotion through April 14. The promotion ends on Aug. 15.

To sign up, members can click here: https://cloud.e.ta-petro.com/First50to50.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TravelCenters of America’s more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking, and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.