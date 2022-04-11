Jim Calvin Named to NY Convenience Store Hall of Fame

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) announced that its President, Jim Calvin, has been elected to the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame.

NYACS will induct him during its annual Chairman’s Banquet on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.. Friends and industry colleagues are invited to attend, and may register by visiting the NYACS web site, https://nyacs.org

Founded by NYACS in 1996, the Hall of Fame honors retailers, suppliers, and other individuals for exceptional achievement in, and distinguished service to, New York’s convenience store industry. Calvin will be its 55th member; the others are listed at www.nyacs.org/hall-of-fame.

Calvin is retiring July 1 after 24 years as NYACS’ chief executive. His successor, Kent Sopris, has already joined NYACS as vice president, providing a gradual transition of staff leadership.

A registered lobbyist, Jim has represented NYACS before the state Senate, Assembly, five Governors, various state agencies, and local governments. He previously served on the Legislative Committee of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

During his tenure, NYACS has won awards from the Empire State Society of Association Executives for meetings, membership, publications, and government relations.

Jim is a graduate of Utica College and the Institutes for Organization Management. Before joining NYACS in 1998, he was a newspaper reporter and editor, a chamber of commerce executive, and a bank marketing director.

He and his wife Jean and daughter Amanda reside in Valatie, N.Y., where he is currently vice chairman of the Columbia Economic Development Corporation.

The Chairman’s Banquet is the closing event of NYACS’ two-day Trade Show and Convention May 11-12, which features a golf outing, welcome party, educational seminars, trade exhibits, prizes, and other activities for member and non-member retailers and suppliers. Calvin will also be the keynote speaker for the trade show’s opening session the morning of May 12 inside the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, delivering his farewell address to the convenience store industry.