Marketing Denial Orders Issued on Select Fontem Vapor Products

According to the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), the FDA issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) on April 8, 2022, to manufacturer Fontem US, LLC for several myblu electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products. The FDA determined Fontem’s pre-market tobacco applications lacked sufficient evidence to show that marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health. The currently marketed products receiving MDOs include:

myblu Device Kit

myblu Intense Tobacco Chill 2.5%

myblu Intense Tobacco Chill 4.0%

myblu Intense Tobacco 2.4%

myblu Intense Tobacco 3.6%

myblu Gold Leaf 1.2%

myblu Gold Leaf 2.4%

The issuance of a marketing denial order means that the products need to be removed from the market immediately as the FDA considers the products misbranded and adulterated. Generally, the submission of a pre-market tobacco application and intent to commercially market a new tobacco product that has never been marketed would be considered confidential commercial information that the FDA would not disclose. However, the FDA determined that these products are currently marketed based on communication with Fontem during the development of the publicly available list of new tobacco product list. According to the FDA, this means that Fontem has acknowledged the submission of these pre-market tobacco applications.

The FDA is also issuing MDOs for additional myblu products that do not appear on the publicly available list. The agency has publicly named only products that the FDA or the manufacturer have confirmed to be currently marketed to avoid potential confidential commercial information issues. Therefore, the FDA recommends that wholesalers and retailers contact Fontem with any questions about its products that may have received MDOs but are not listed above.

In reviewing premarket applications for tobacco products, the FDA evaluates the risks and benefits of those tobacco products to the population as a whole, including users and nonusers of the tobacco product, and takes into account, among other things, the likelihood that those who do not currently use tobacco products will start using those tobacco products. Based on the information provided in the applications submitted by Fontem for these myblu products and the available evidence, the FDA determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence regarding design features, manufacturing and stability. Additionally, the applications did not demonstrate that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use would outweigh the risk to youth.

State Legislative Bill Actions

State tobacco-related legislative bills that have been acted on by a state legislative committee or state legislature are listed below alphabetically by state:

Alaska: Senate Bill 45, which as amended, imposes a tax on electronic smoking products (including e-liquid) at the rate of 75% of the wholesale price, increases the legal age to purchase and possess tobacco and vapor products to 21 years of age, prohibits the sale of flavored electronic smoking products, and prohibits the distribution of electronic smoking products that are not clearly recognizable as a tobacco product, will be considered in the Senate Finance Committee on April 11, 2022.

California: Assembly Bill 1690, which bans the sale of cigarettes with single use filters, single use filters for cigars and single use e-cigarette devices, passed Assembly Health Committee on April 5, 2022.

Colorado: House Bill 1064, which prohibits the sale and distribution of all flavored cigarettes, tobacco products and nicotine products (including flavored synthetic nicotine products), passed the House Finance Committee as amended on April 4, 2022. The current version of the bill includes exemptions for hookah and premium cigars. The House Finance Committee also removed a provision that allowed the sale of flavored products in age restricted premises and replaced it with an amendment for tobacco/cigar lounges that exist only in gaming establishments. The bill is now in the House Appropriations Committee.

Connecticut: Senate Bill 139, which prohibits the sale of flavored ENDS/vapor products (excluding modified risk products as determined by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services) and caps nicotine content at 35 milligrams/milliliter, failed the Joint Favorable deadline on April 1, 2022. Senate Bill 367, which prohibits the sale of flavored ENDS/vapor products; caps nicotine content at 35 milligrams/milliliter; requires dealers to maintain documentation of nicotine content; and increases penalties for sales violations, reported out of the Legislative Commissioners’ Office on April 5, 2022.

Rhode Island: Four flavor ban bills (HB7869/HB7870/HB7871/HB7881) were heard in the House Committee on Health and Services on April 5, 2002. The bills were recommended for further study, which allows the bills to be reconsidered in the future.