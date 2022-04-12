Enmarket Charity Classic Raises $180,000

The funds are to be split evenly between the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Make-a-Wish Georgia.

The Enmarket Charity Classic, held on March 31, raised a total of $180,000. The funds are to be split evenly between the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Make-a-Wish Georgia.

This was the third presentation of the annual Enmarket Charity Classic, which is part of the company’s sponsorship of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. More than 250 golfers took part in the charity tournament this year.

“Enmarket works hard to be a good corporate citizen of the areas we serve,” said Brett Giesick, Enmarket’s president. “That means not only the services our stores provide, but support for the community at large as well. Enmarket is delighted to be able to support two such worthwhile organizations.”

“On behalf of the many family members the 200 Club proudly and honorably serves, we would like to thank Enmarket and the Enmarket family for their continued generosity and support,” said Mark Dana, president of the 200 Club.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of Enmarket and all of the sponsors of the Enmarket Charity Classic as they help us ignite hope for our local wish kids. The Enmarket Charity Classic will help us tremendously in our mission to grant the wish of every child fighting a critical illness,” said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director for Make-a-Wish Georgia.

This year’s tournament raised $20,000 more than last year’s.

The 200 Club serves the families of fallen first responders in the area, while Make-a-Wish Georgia grants wishes of seriously ill children.

Participants in the Enmarket Charity Classic played the Marshwood and Magnolia courses at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga.

Savannah’s Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.