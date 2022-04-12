Novelty Ice Cream Bars

Turkey Hill introduced its all-new Dipped Duos, which feature two premium ice cream flavors swirled together in one bar and covered in a rich milk chocolate coating. Dipped Duos ice cream bars are available in four flavors, including Vanilla Bean & Chocolate, Caramel & Chocolate, Strawberry & Vanilla Bean and Peanut Butter & Chocolate. The new premium ice cream bars will join Turkey Hill’s existing novelty portfolio, including Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit & Cream Bars and Layered Sundaes. Dipped Duos are now available in freezer aisles at select retailers, starting at a suggested retail price of $3.79.

Turkey Hill Dairy

www.turkeyhill.com