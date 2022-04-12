Ready-to-Drink Mocha and Soda Blend

Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha joined the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel and Vanilla Zero Sugar in the ready-to-drink coffee aisle in February 2022. Since launching in January 2021, the hybrid innovation has given consumers a refreshing reset to their daily routines with a pioneering proposition that “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee.”

Vanilla has been the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee SKU to date, revealing consumers’ desires for indulgent flavors. All Coca-Cola with Coffee flavors are available in single-serve 12-ounce cans, and Dark Blend and Vanilla offerings are available in 12-ounce four-packs.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com