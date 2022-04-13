CBD Gummies for Immunity

Sky Wellness released its CBD Immunity Gummies 125mg + CBG + Elderberry. Each Immunity softgel includes 25 milligrams of pure, THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp extract. The product contains no GMOs, pesticides or gluten. The Immunity softgels combine CBD and CBG with several other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and nutrients from the hemp plant. In addition to those benefits, the formula is enhanced with natural elderberry and vitamin C to offer full immunity support. The gummies have a suggested retail price of $11.99.

Sky Wellness

www.skywellness.com