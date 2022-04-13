Dover Fueling Solutions and EdgePetrol Exhibit Together at The Forecourt Show 2022

This year’s event will mark the first occasion Dover Fueling Solutions has joined forces with EdgePetrol at a fuel industry exhibition.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) will be exhibiting alongside valued commercial partner EdgePetrol at The Forecourt Show. This year’s event will mark the first occasion DFS has joined forces with EdgePetrol at a fuel industry exhibition. The tradeshow takes place April 25–27 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, U.K.

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the 2022 Forecourt Show will provide an in-person opportunity to emphasize the solid commercial partnership between DFS and EdgePetrol in Europe. EdgePetrol provides a complementary platform to DFS’ existing services that offers enabling devices to efficiently manage the flow of underlying data. At The Forecourt Show, visitors can see first-hand the seamless integration of DX Wetstock with EdgePetrol’s fuel pricing software — a solution which allows fuel site owners to manage the constant price swings in the market with real-time volume and weighted cost price methodology.

“This exhibition provides the perfect opportunity for DFS and EdgePetrol to reinforce our strong partnership and unique technology alignment to the U.K. and European fuel retail market and our mutual customers,” commented David McHale, DFS U.K. & Ireland sales manager for wetstock management.

“We chose DFS as a strategic partner not only because of the alignment in products and SaaS service models, but because of their ability to reach a global market with established and growing customer relationships. We’re looking forward to exhibiting alongside them at this year’s upcoming Forecourt Show,” added Gideon Carroll, CEO of EdgePetrol.

DFS encourages attendees to stop by stands H31 and G39, Hall 8, to find out more about how both businesses are working together to provide a comprehensive solution to the fuel retailing market.

Amongst additional DFS products and solutions, visitors can also expect to see:

DFS DX connected solutions platform

DX Wetstock

The Fairbanks Station Manager 365 web portal

EdgePetrol Fuel Pricing Software

The ProGauge MagLink LX 4 console (Stand G31 — TSG UK)

DFS DMP magnetostrictive probes (Stand G31 — TSG UK)

The DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk (Stand G31 — TSG UK)

The Wayne Helix 6000 fuel dispenser (Stand G31 — TSG UK)

Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corp., comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge and Fairbanks. It delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.