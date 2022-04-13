Stewart’s Shops Offering Hand Packed Pints

Stewart's Shops' partners will scoop up a flavor with a spade and pack it in by hand, pushing as much air out as possible.

Stewart’s Shops announced it is offering hand packed pints to take home.

A hand packed pint is a flavor from the cone counter packed into a pint container. Stewart’s Shops’ partners will scoop up the flavor with a spade and pack it in by hand, pushing as much air out as possible. Its hand packed pints are a great way to get more of the flavors that are only available at the cone counter.

The limited-edition, seasonal flavors and some of the signature flavors are only available at the cone counter. Hand packed pints let customers stock up on flavors that won’t always be around.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.