Parker’s Hires John Georgiou as Human Resources Business Partner, Operations

Parker’s recently hired convenience store veteran John Georgiou as human resources business partner, operations. In his new position at Parker’s, Georgiou helps execute strategies for acquiring, developing, motivating and retaining talent to support the company’s strategic growth across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Georgiou brings 20 years of management experience leading and developing teams and more than a decade of leadership experience in the convenience store industry to his role at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, Georgiou served as the director of human resources at QuickChek, where he was responsible for talent acquisition, employee retention, learning and development, total rewards, human resources technology, payroll, quality assurance/food safety, corporate efficiencies, staffing system, employee relations, and employee engagement for 5,000 team members across 159 store locations.

He previously worked as senior manager of corporate efficiencies and quality assurance and district sales leader at QuickChek. Earlier in his career, he served as a district sales manager for Tasty Baking Co., Entenmanns and Frito-Lay, as well as an e-commerce manager, marketing manager and customer service manager at Tasty Baking Co.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John Georgiou to our accomplished, hard-working team at Parker’s,” said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker’s. “We’re focused on being a people-first company and being an employer of choice. John has the leadership experience and the human resources skills help us take our HR programs to an even higher level of success in the future.”

A member of the Society for Human Resource Management, Georgiou has earned Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SERVSafe and Lean Six Sigma-Green Belt certifications.

Originally from New Jersey, Georgiou earned an MBA in Project Development from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn.; a M.S. in Human Resource Development from Villanova University in Philadelphia; and a B.S. in Marketing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. He has lived in Pennsylvania for the past 20 years and recently located to Richmond Hill, Ga.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s gives back to every community where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.