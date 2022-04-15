Grillo’s Pickles partnered with Utz to launch a limited-time-only snack — Grillo’s & Utz Dill Pickle flavored potato chips. The chips are fresh, crispy, salty and have a dill pickle flavor. The Grillo’s Pickles & Utz limited-edition chip is the first collaboration for the duo, tackling two snack groups. The new Utz & Grillo’s Classic Dill Pickle potato chips are available at retailers in 2.625-ounce On-the-Go and 7.75-ounce Take-Home sizes and come with suggested retail prices of $2.19 and $4.29, respectively.

Grillo’s Pickles

www.GrillosPickles.com

Utz Brands

www.utzsnacks.com