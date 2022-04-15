Marathon Petroleum’s Robinson Refinery Donates to Local United Way

The recent $236,500 donation will directly support the United Way’s 2022 campaign focused on education, health and financial stability.

Marathon Petroleum’s Robinson, Ill., refinery’s employees and contractors worked together to collectively raise more than $236,500 for the United Way of Crawford County. The recent donation will directly support the United Way’s 2022 campaign focused on education, health and financial stability.

“Because of Marathon’s direct service, collaboration, volunteerism and advocacy, when the pandemic heightened urgent and emerging needs, the United Way was uniquely positioned to improve lives in Crawford County,” said Barb Shimer, community resource representative for the United Way of Crawford County. “We want to thank their entire team for this latest investment, which will have long-lasting benefits in the community we share.”

Over the past year, the Marathon team in Robinson participated in multiple events to benefit the United Way and the people it serves.

The major fundraising activity was the Annual Golf Outing and Trap Shoot in August 2021, which brought together sponsors and golfers from across the country.

Through the United Way’s Seasons of Caring initiative, 20 Marathon employees volunteered at the Palestine Grade School, Lincoln Grade School, Hutsonville Schools, the Oblong Oil Museum and the Robinson Now Program. Events were held throughout the year, including a Queen of Hearts drawing, popcorn sale, T-shirt sales, a Mother’s Day flower sale, a garage sale, an online auction, mum sale and a ham sale.

“The pandemic has certainly provided its fair share of challenges, but our team continues to find ways to serve our community,” said Amy Macak, general manager at the Robinson refinery. “We are confident the United Way will maximize these dollars to benefit as many as possible.”