Sheetz Family Charities Supports Local Kids

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz gives back via a number of charitable organizations, including the Special Olympics and Feeding America. Sheetz Family Charities (aka Sheetz For the Kidz) is Sheetz’ employee-run non-profit organization that was founded in 1992 to provide support, hope and joy to kids in the communities where Sheetz operates. Sheetz for the Kidz provides gifts, wishes and food in these local communities. Brittany Funcheon, executive director of Sheetz Family Charities, talks with Erin Del Conte, executive editor of CStore Decisions, to share more on how Sheetz is giving back.