Chocolate and Salty Caramel Protein Bar

Barebells has announced the launch of Creamy Crisp, its renamed protein bar flavor. Following the huge success of the limited-edition flavor, Holiday Crisp, the bar consisting of a smooth texture with a creamy chocolate outside and gooey salty caramel, was given its new name. Available year-round, the chocolate and caramel blend with soft puffy crisps throughout the snack, giving it a light and crispy consistency. Barebells are available in 11,000-plus stores nationwide and on its website. Barebells have 20 grams of protein, no added sugar, no palm oil and are only 200 calories.

Barebells

www.barebells.com