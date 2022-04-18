Enmarket Appoints Matt Clements as President

Matt Clements has been promoted to president of Enmarket, the largest convenience store chain in Savannah, Ga. Clements succeeds Brett Giesick, who had served in the position since 2017 and was recently named chief operating officer for Colonial Group Inc., the Savannah, Ga.-based group of companies that includes Enmarket.

“I could not be prouder of our selection of Matt Clements to succeed me as president of Enmarket,” said Giesick. “Matt and I have worked closely over the past five years, and he has been a large part of our success at Enmarket. He possesses the experience, leadership, education and other intangibles required to continue to drive success at Enmarket. Matt and I will work together on a transitional plan over the coming weeks.”

Clements had served as Enmarket’s vice president of marketing since 2019. He joined the company as director of marketing in 2012. In that position, he oversaw all aspects of marketing for the company, including inside sales, merchandising, category management, branding and advertising. He also served for 11 years on the board of directors of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and currently serves on the advisory board for the Savannah Sports Council. Clements formerly served as director of marketing for Friendly Express Inc. in Waycross, Ga. A native of St. Simons Island, Ga., Clements received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Georgia.

“Matt has been with Enmarket for almost 10 years and, until now, has served as vice president of marketing,” said Christian Demere, CEO and president of Colonial Group Inc. “Matt has developed a wealth of industry knowledge in both marketing and operations over his career. And perhaps more importantly, Matt truly understands, embodies, and instills the cultural values of the company. I look forward to seeing Matt take on this new challenge and I’m confident in his ability to lead the great team at Enmarket.”

Clements’ new responsibilities will include oversight of Enmarket’s operations, marketing, construction, real estate, accounting and fuel pricing. Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain and employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The retailer also recently cut the ribbon on its newest store location inside the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.

“I am beyond humbled to be given the opportunity to serve Enmarket in this role and continue the legacy of Brett and previous company leaders,” said Clements. “We have a competent, driven team in place that is eager to continue to grow and innovate the Enmarket brand.”

Enmarket is currently evaluating internal and external candidates for Clements’ vacated role of vice president of marketing.