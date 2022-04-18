Red Tea Tall Boys

AriZona Beverages brought the national drink of South Africa to the United States with its launch of Red Tea in 20-ounce tall boys. AriZona Red Tea is naturally caffeine free, made with real sugar and only 70 calories per serving. Native to South Africa, Rooibos is made from the needles of an indigenous bush and is a mild tea with deeply red hues. Made with only four ingredients, AriZona Red Tea will take imbibers on a trip to the Cederberg Mountains of South Africa, where Rooibos is grown.

AriZona Red Tea has a suggested retail price of $1 for a single bottle wherever AriZona is sold or $22.99 for a 12-pack for direct-to-door delivery on AriZona’s website.

