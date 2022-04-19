Eggo released its latest innovation: Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, the Eggo waffle that doesn’t require a toaster. The Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles are bistro-quality handheld waffles, available in Buttery Maple and Strawberry flavors. The waffles, inspired by a classic Belgian street food staple, feature a golden brioche dough and are baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar. These waffles are made with real butter are infused with maple flavor and other natural flavors. The new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles are available nationwide in a four-pack box for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.99 and a 12-pack box for a SRP of $12.99.

Kellogg Co.

www.KelloggCompany.com