Tequila-Based Watermelon Cocktail

Monaco Cocktails launched the latest addition to its portfolio with the new Watermelon Crush variety. Launching just in time for spring and summer sipping, Watermelon Crush can be a great tequila-based cocktail to enjoy all season long. Ready to drink straight from the can, this fusion of fresh watermelon with agave tequila flavors creates a refreshingly fruity canned cocktail.

As with all Monaco Cocktails varietals, the new flavor features two shots in every 12-ounce single-serve can, 9% ABV and no gluten or malt. The Monaco Watermelon Crush is currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-$2.99 per 12-ounce can.

Atomic Brands

www.atomic-brands.com